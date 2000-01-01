Company Profile

Hydrogen Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based recruitment services provider. The company along with its subsidiaries engaged in sourcing mid to senior level professional staff on the contractual basis and permanent basis for its clients across the technology, finance, and engineering sectors. Its business is organized into the EMEA, USA, and APAC business segments.Hydrogen Group PLC provides mid to senior level specialist professional recruitment services. It offers both permanent & contract specialist recruitment for large & medium sized organisations in technology, finance, professional & engineering sectors.