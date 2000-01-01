Hydrogen Refueling Solutions SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ALHRS)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALHRS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALHRS

  • Market Cap€718.620m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALHRS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014001PM5

Company Profile

Hydrogen Refueling Solutions SA offers hydrogen refueling station solutions for all types of vehicles including captive fleets, trucks, buses, passenger cars, and others for the mobility markets , industrial activities, storage and energy.

Latest ALHRS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .