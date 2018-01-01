Hydrogen Utopia International (AQUIS:HUI) Share Price

HUI
Hydrogen Utopia International
UK company
Industrials
Waste Management
Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC specializes in turning non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat. It uses non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock and turns it into syngas from which new products and energy can be produced.
Symbol
AQUIS:HUI
ISIN
GB00BMFR8J48
Currency
-
