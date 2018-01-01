Interactive Investor
Hydrogen Utopia International (AQUIS:HUI) Share Price

HUI

Hydrogen Utopia International

UK company

Industrials

Waste Management

Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC specializes in turning non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into carbon-free fuels, new materials or distributed renewable heat. It uses non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock and turns it into syngas from which new products and energy can be produced.

AQUIS:HUI

GB00BMFR8J48

-

Latest HUI News

6 January

IN BRIEF: Hydrogen Utopia shares nearly double in debut on AQSE

From Alliance News