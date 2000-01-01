Hydrogenics Corp (TSE:HYG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HYG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HYG

  • Market CapCAD372.690m
  • SymbolTSE:HYG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorDiversified Industrials
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4488832078

Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corp along with its subsidiaries designs, develops and manufactures hydrogen generation and fuel cell products based on water electrolysis technology and proton exchange membrane technology.

Latest HYG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .