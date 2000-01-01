Company Profile

Hyflux Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in seawater desalination, raw water purification, wastewater cleaning, water recycling, water reclamation and ultra-pure water production for municipal and industrial clients as well as home consumer, filtration, and purification products. The company operates through two segments: Municipal and Industrial. The Municipal segment supplies a range of water and fluid treatment solutions to municipalities and governments, including commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a range of water treatment and liquid separation plants. The Industrial segment includes liquid separation applications for the manufacturing sector, such as the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food processing, and petrochemical oil-related industries.Hyflux Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in seawater desalination, raw water purification, wastewater cleaning, water recycling, water reclamation and ultra-pure water production for municipal and industrial clients.