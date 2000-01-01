Hyliion Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:HYLN)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - HYLN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HYLN

  • Market Cap$1.308bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HYLN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4491091074

Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp produces electrified powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The company focuses on reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation sector by providing electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles at the lowest total cost of ownership.

