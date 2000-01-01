Hyliion Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:HYLN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HYLN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HYLN
- Market Cap$1.308bn
- SymbolNYSE:HYLN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS4491091074
Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp produces electrified powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The company focuses on reducing the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of the transportation sector by providing electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles at the lowest total cost of ownership.