Hypebeast Ltd (SEHK:150)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 150
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 150
- Market CapHKD2.740bn
- SymbolSEHK:150
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINKYG468321040
Company Profile
Hypebeast Ltd is a digital media company providing advertising services to brand owners and advertising agencies on Company's digital media platforms. It also sells third-party branded clothing, shoes and accessories on its e-commerce platform.