Hypebeast Ltd (SEHK:150)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 150

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 150

  • Market CapHKD2.740bn
  • SymbolSEHK:150
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG468321040

Company Profile

Hypebeast Ltd is a digital media company providing advertising services to brand owners and advertising agencies on Company's digital media platforms. It also sells third-party branded clothing, shoes and accessories on its e-commerce platform.

Latest 150 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .