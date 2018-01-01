Interactive Investor
Hyperfine Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HYPR) Share Price

HYPR

Hyperfine Inc Class A

North American company

Healthcare

Medical Devices

Company Profile

Hyperfine Inc is a medical device company that created Swoop, a portable MRI system. It has designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various clinical settings.

NASDAQ:HYPR

US44916K1060

USD

