Hyperion Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:HYM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HYM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HYM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:HYM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TAO4
Company Profile
Hyperion Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, development, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties. The company's projects include HAMR Process, Titan Heavy Mineral Sand Project, and Milford Base Metals Project.Tao Commodities Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, development and acquisition of mineral exploration properties across the precious metals, base metals and industrial metals commodity spectrum.