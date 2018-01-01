Hyperion Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:IPX) Share Price

Company Profile

IperionX Ltd is a developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high-grade silica sand and zircon-rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee, United States.Tao Commodities Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, development and acquisition of mineral exploration properties across the precious metals, base metals and industrial metals commodity spectrum.