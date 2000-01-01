Hyphens Pharma International Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:1J5)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1J5

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1J5

  • Market CapSGD61.590m
  • SymbolSGX:1J5
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1EE4000006

Company Profile

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. Its segments include Secialty pharma principals; Proprietary brands and Medical hypermart and digital.

Latest 1J5 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .