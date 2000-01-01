Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. Business activity of the group is divided into Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, Insurance Platform, and Holding. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit Platform segment. The Credit Platform segment focuses on financial product distributors and product suppliers. Its Private Clients segment offers mortgage finance, personal loans, insurance, current accounts, and deposit accounts through two distribution channels.Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. Business activity of the group is divided into four segments namely Credit Platform, Private Clients, Institutional Clients and Insurance Platform.