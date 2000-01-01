Hypoport AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:HYQ)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HYQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HYQ
- Market Cap€3.657bn
- SymbolXETRA:HYQ
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005493365
Company Profile
Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. Business activity of the group is divided into Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, Insurance Platform, and Holding. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit Platform segment. The Credit Platform segment focuses on financial product distributors and product suppliers. Its Private Clients segment offers mortgage finance, personal loans, insurance, current accounts, and deposit accounts through two distribution channels.Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. Business activity of the group is divided into four segments namely Credit Platform, Private Clients, Institutional Clients and Insurance Platform.