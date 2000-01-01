Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks and the products are market under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company operates through three geographical regions namely: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, of which Americas region accounts for the larger share of the revenue.