Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Co is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. The business of the group is operated through vehicle segment, finance segment and other segments. The vehicle segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles. The finance segment operates vehicle financing, credit card processing and other financing activities. Others segment includes the research and development, train manufacturing and other activities. The company derives most of the revenue from vehicle division.Hyundai Motor Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and vehicle parts. It also operates vehicle financing and credit card processing services and manufactures trains.