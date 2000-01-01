Company Profile

Hyve Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the organization of trade exhibitions and conferences and related activities. The company's geographical segment includes Global Brands; Asia; Central Asia; Eastern and Southern Europe; Russia and UK. It derives a majority of revenue from Russia.