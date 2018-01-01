i-80 Gold Corp (TSE:IAU) Share Price

IAU
i-80 Gold Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp is a gold producer and developer holding an organic pipeline of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. It will focus on opportunities to expand production at South Arturo, extensively explore the newly acquired Granite Creek project, and completing permitting for the underground development plan for McCoy-Cove.
Symbol
TSE:IAU
ISIN
CA44955L1067
Currency
CAD
