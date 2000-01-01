Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Ltd provides pay TV service and creates its own content and offer broadband internet services, media content supply and IP point wholesale services. Its segments are Television; and Internet and multimedia. Television segment covers television subscription business, advertising, channel carriage, television relay service, programme licensing, network maintenance and other television related businesses. The internet and multimedia segment encompass broadband internet access services, portal operation, mobile content licensing, voice over internet protocol telephony services and other internet related businesses. The company derives majority of its revenues from television segment.