i-Control Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1402)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1402

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1402

  • Market CapHKD400.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1402
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4708D1016

Company Profile

i-Control Holdings Ltd provides a solution for audiovisual, conferencing, presentation and multimedia control systems. It also offers system consultations, product procurement, and audiovisual system maintenance services.

Latest 1402 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .