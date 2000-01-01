Company Profile

I-Minerals Inc is principally engaged in the development of the Helmer-Bovill industrial mineral property located in Latah County, Idaho. The Helmer-Bovill property is comprised of eleven mineral leases that host potentially economic deposits of feldspar, quartz and kaolinitic clays, primarily kaolinite and halloysite. The Bovill Kaolin Deposit provides I-Minerals with high-quality mineral products to service a diverse set of industries and applications.