I-Minerals Inc (TSX:IMA)

North American company
Company Info - IMA

  • Market CapCAD2.340m
  • SymbolTSX:IMA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA44973V1022

Company Profile

I-Minerals Inc is principally engaged in the development of the Helmer-Bovill industrial mineral property located in Latah County, Idaho. The Helmer-Bovill property is comprised of eleven mineral leases that host potentially economic deposits of feldspar, quartz and kaolinitic clays, primarily kaolinite and halloysite. The Bovill Kaolin Deposit provides I-Minerals with high-quality mineral products to service a diverse set of industries and applications.I-Minerals Inc is engaged in the development of the Helmer-Bovill industrial mineral property located in Latah County, Idaho with deposits of feldspar, quartz and kaolinitic clays, primarily kaolinite and halloysite.

