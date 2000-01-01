i2S Corp SA (EURONEXT:ALI2S)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALI2S

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALI2S

  • Market Cap€5.910m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALI2S
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0005854700

Company Profile

i2S Corp SA is an international group in design, creating, manufacturing and marketing of imaging systems and equipments. The company also offers image processing software and embedded analysis services.

Latest ALI2S news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .