i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IIIV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IIIV
- Market Cap$785.400m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IIIV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS46571Y1073
Company Profile
i3 Verticals Inc offres integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets.