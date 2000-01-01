iA Financial Corp (TSE:IAG)

North American company
Market Info - IAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IAG

  • Market CapCAD7.444bn
  • SymbolTSE:IAG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45075E1043

Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds,securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others.

