Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates Vimeo, Dotdash, and Care.com, among many other businesses. The firm's operating segments include ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications, Ask Media Group, and Emerging & Other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the ANGI Homeservices business segment that connects home service professionals across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers through category-transforming products under brands such as HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy and Fixd Repair.