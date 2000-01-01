IAC/InterActiveCorp Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:IAC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IAC
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IAC
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS44891N1090
Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates Vimeo, Dotdash, and Care.com, among many other businesses. The firm's operating segments include ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications, Ask Media Group, and Emerging & Other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the ANGI Homeservices business segment that connects home service professionals across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers through category-transforming products under brands such as HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, Handy and Fixd Repair.