Company Profile

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include Match Group (39% of total revenue), HomeAdvisor (16% of total revenue), video (8% of total revenue), applications (19% of total revenue), and publishing (13% of total revenue).IAC/InterActiveCorp is an Internet media company engaged in a variety of businesses. It’s business segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, video, applications, publishing, and other.