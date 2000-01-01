IAG Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8513)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8513
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8513
- Market CapHKD256.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8513
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
IAG Holdings Ltd is a contract manufacturer. The company engages in manufacturing and sale of injection molded plastic parts for disposable medical devices and provision of tooling services.