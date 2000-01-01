IAG Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8513)

APAC company
Market Info - 8513

Company Info - 8513

  • Market CapHKD256.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8513
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

IAG Holdings Ltd is a contract manufacturer. The company engages in manufacturing and sale of injection molded plastic parts for disposable medical devices and provision of tooling services.

Latest 8513 news

