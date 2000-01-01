Company Profile

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects, and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. Its operating mines include Rosebel Gold Mine located in Suriname; Essakane Gold Mine located in Burkina Faso; and Westwood Gold Mine located in Canada.Iamgold Corp is a midtier gold miner based in Toronto. It explores, develops and operates gold mining properties.