IAR Systems Group AB provides software for programming of processors in embedded systems. The company's customers mainly operate in industrial automation, medical technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics and automotive industries that develop products based on 8-, 16, 32-bit processors. Its flagship product is IAR embedded workbench. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia, EMEA, and the Nordic region.IAR Systems Group AB offers software for programming of processors in embedded systems. The company operates through the IAR Systems segment across Sweden, Brazil, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Germany and USA.