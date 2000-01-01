IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (TSX:IB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IB

  • Market CapCAD9.870m
  • SymbolTSX:IB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINCA44923T8683

Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp is engaged in the production and development of specialty alloy products. Its products include copper alloys and berryllium aluminium alloys.

Latest IB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .