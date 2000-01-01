Iberdrola SA (XETRA:IBE1)
Company Info - IBE1
- Market Cap€55.809bn
- SymbolXETRA:IBE1
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINES0144580Y14
Company Profile
Iberdrola SA is a renewable energy company. It produces, distributes, and retails electricity and gas internationally. The company generates nuclear, fossil-fuel, hydroelectric & wind power and offers primary energies for electric power generation.