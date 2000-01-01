Company Profile

Iberiabank is a bank holding company that concentrates on commercial banking in the southeastern United States. In addition, the company provides other comprehensive financial services, including retail banking, private banking, and mortgages. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, organically and through acquisitions. The company also emphasizes efficient operations through expense reduction and revenue enhancement. Iberiabank, the company's bank subsidiary, has hundreds of locations. Most of its income is net interest income. Nearly half of its commercial loan portfolio is in real estate.IBERIABANK Corp provides commercial banking as well as financial services, including retail banking, private banking, and mortgages.