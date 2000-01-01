Company Profile

Iberpapel Gestion SA manufactures printing and writing a paper in Spain. The company operates in Forestry Division, Industrial Division, and Commercial Division. The Forestry Division produces cellulose pulp from Eucalyptus trees. The Industrial Division processes the raw materials into finished goods at its Papelera Guipuzcoana de Zicunaga plant which consists of a cellulose plant and a paper mill, and energy section. The Commercial Division markets the products produced at its manufacturing plant. It earns revenue from the sale of printing and writing paper.Iberpapel Gestion SA manufactures printing and writing paper in Spain. The company operates in Forestry Division, Industrial Division, and Commercial Division.