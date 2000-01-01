Company Profile

IBEX Holdings Ltd is an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (CLX) solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for its clients. IBEX operates through Customer Acquisition and Customer Management segments. Customer Acquisition segment includes consumer-facing businesses and acquires customers for them. In this segment, customers are primarily acquired for clients in the telecommunications, cable, technology and insurance industries. Customer Management segment comprises the engagement, expansion and experience solutions. The suite of customer engagement solutions consists of customer service, technical support and other value added outsourced back office services. Most of the company's revenue comes from US.