IBO Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:2708)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2708

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2708

  • Market CapHKD1.104bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2708
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG469601036

Company Profile

IBO Technology Co Ltd provides IoT intelligent terminal product applications and solutions services in China. Its service offerings include System Integration, Software Development, System Maintenance Services and Intelligent Terminal Products Sales.

Latest 2708 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .