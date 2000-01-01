IBO Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:2708)
Market CapHKD1.104bn
- Market CapHKD1.104bn
SymbolSEHK:2708
IndustryTechnology
SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
ISINKYG469601036
Company Profile
IBO Technology Co Ltd provides IoT intelligent terminal product applications and solutions services in China. Its service offerings include System Integration, Software Development, System Maintenance Services and Intelligent Terminal Products Sales.