Ibstock (LSE:IBST)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IBST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBST

  • Market Cap£1.207bn
  • SymbolLSE:IBST
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYXJC278

Company Profile

Ibstock PLC is a manufacturer of building products with a varied range of clay and concrete products. The company operates its business mainly in United Kingdom and United States. The majority of its revenue comes from United Kingdom.

Latest IBST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IBST Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .