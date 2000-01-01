IBU-tec advanced materials AG (XETRA:IBU)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IBU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBU

  • Market Cap€65.200m
  • SymbolXETRA:IBU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0XYHT5

Company Profile

IBU-tec advanced materials AG is a provider of custom development and productive services by means of thermal process technology in the field of inorganic chemical industry.

Latest IBU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .