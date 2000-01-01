Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB is a Sweden-based company with core operations in grocery retail. The company's business segments include ICA Sweden and Rimi Baltic, which primarily engage in grocery retail; Apotek Hjratat, which operates a pharmacy chain; ICA Bank, which provides users with a range of financial and insurance services; ICA Real Estate, which constructs, manages, and leases properties for the company's operations; and Hemtex, which is a home furnishings chain. The ICA Sweden segment contributes the majority of revenue. The firm generates the vast majority of its revenue in Sweden.ICA Gruppen AB is a retail company. The Company operates and manages retail stores in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland. It also provides real estate and financial services.