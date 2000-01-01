ICA Gruppen AB (OMX:ICA)

Market Info - ICA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICA

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:ICA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0000652216

Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB is a Sweden-based company with core operations in grocery retail. The company's business segments include ICA Sweden and Rimi Baltic, which primarily engage in grocery retail; Apotek Hjratat, which operates a pharmacy chain; ICA Bank, which provides users with a range of financial and insurance services; ICA Real Estate, which constructs, manages, and leases properties for the company's operations; and Hemtex, which is a home furnishings chain. The ICA Sweden segment contributes the majority of revenue. The firm generates the vast majority of its revenue in Sweden.ICA Gruppen AB is a retail company. The Company operates and manages retail stores in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland. It also provides real estate and financial services.

