Icade is a French real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership and management of commercial property around Paris. The vast majority of Icade's real estate portfolio is split between office and business park properties. Nearly all of these are located in Greater Paris with roughly half residing in the inner and outer rings of the metro area. Icade derives most of its revenue from its Property Development division through the sale of real estate. Rental income from short- to mid-term leases out of its Property Investment division also represents a substantial revenue stream. Institutional investors, private investors, and buyers represent fairly equal parts of the company's customer orders. Icade also has holdings in healthcare properties outside of the Paris region.Icade is a real estate investment company. The Company's operating business segments are Commercial Property Investment, Healthcare Property Investment, Property Development, and Other.