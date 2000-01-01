Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Mining, Real Estate, and Home Fashion. Among these, the Energy segment derives maximum revenue to the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.Icahn Enterprises LP owns a diverse range of businesses in the United States. Its most revenue generating segment is the Automotive segment.