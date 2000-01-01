Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IEP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IEP
- Market Cap$9.816bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IEP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINUS4511001012
Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Mining, Real Estate, and Home Fashion. Among these, the Energy segment derives maximum revenue to the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.Icahn Enterprises LP owns a diverse range of businesses in the United States. Its most revenue generating segment is the Automotive segment.