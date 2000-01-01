iCandy Interactive Ltd (ASX:ICI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ICI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICI

  • Market CapAUD9.710m
  • SymbolASX:ICI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ICI5

Company Profile

iCandy Interactive Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in developing and publishing 'freenium' games for smartphones, which are free-to-download and free-to-play for platers.

Latest ICI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .