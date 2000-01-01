iCandy Interactive Ltd (ASX:ICI)
Company Info - ICI
- Market CapAUD9.710m
- SymbolASX:ICI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- ISINAU000000ICI5
Company Profile
iCandy Interactive Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in developing and publishing 'freenium' games for smartphones, which are free-to-download and free-to-play for platers.