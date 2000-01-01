Icar Asia Ltd (ASX:ICQ)
Company Info - ICQ
- Market CapAUD123.080m
- SymbolASX:ICQ
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ICQ8
Company Profile
Icar Asia Ltd develops and operates internet based automotive portals in South East Asia including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Its brands include Carlist.my, LiveLifeDrive.com, Mobil123.com, Otospirit, one2car, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com.