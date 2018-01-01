Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Iceni Gold Ltd (ASX:ICL) Share Price

ICL

Iceni Gold Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Iceni Gold Ltd is an exploration company that is focused on the 14 Mile Well Project area in the Laverton Greenstone Belt. Its projects include Claypan Target Area, Deep Well Target Area, North 1 Target Area, Danjo NE Target Area, Everleigh Well Target Area, Guyer Well Target Area.

ASX:ICL

AU0000140030

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest ICL News