Company Info - 8507

  • Market CapHKD52.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8507
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG469111069

Company Profile

i.century Holding Ltd is an apparel products manufacturing company. The company's products include jackets, woven shirts, pullovers, pants, shorts, T-shirts, and other products such as vests and accessories, including socks and bags.

Latest 8507 news

