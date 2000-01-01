ICF Group SpA (MTA:ICF)
Company Info - ICF
- Market Cap€48.530m
- SymbolMTA:ICF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINIT0005276487
ICF Group SpA, formerly EPS Equita PEP SPAC SpA is a special purpose acquisition company. The company is formed to invest in medium-sized Italian companies.