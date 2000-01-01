ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ICFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ICFI
- Market Cap$1.683bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ICFI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS44925C1036
Company Profile
ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services.