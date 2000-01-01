Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd is India's second- largest bank with more than INR 9 trillion in assets. Over the years, the group has shifted from a bank offering only project finance to a consumer-oriented financial services provider. Today, it offers an array of banking, securities, and asset management as well as insurance services to a wide spectrum of clients in both urban and rural areas through more than 4,450 branches. The bank's life and general insurance are complemented with securities and asset management arms.ICICI Bank Ltd is a banking company. It is engaged in providing banking and financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations through its branches located across India.