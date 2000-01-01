Icicle Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8429)

APAC company
Market Info - 8429

Company Info - 8429

  • Market CapHKD379.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8429
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
Company Profile

Icicle Group Holdings Ltd is a marketing production company with focus on printing, packaging and sourcing. It is designs, creates, and produces marketing and branding materials and contents in Hong Kong and China for international and local brand owners.

