Icicle Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8429)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8429
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8429
- Market CapHKD379.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8429
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
Icicle Group Holdings Ltd is a marketing production company with focus on printing, packaging and sourcing. It is designs, creates, and produces marketing and branding materials and contents in Hong Kong and China for international and local brand owners.