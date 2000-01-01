Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd is a manufacturer of products based on minerals. The firm is focused primarily on three markets namely agriculture, food, and engineered materials. The company mines and manufactures potash and phosphates used as ingredients in fertilizers and serves as a component in the pharmaceutical and food additives industries. It is also engaged in industrial additives and materials, including flame retardants, phosphate salts, and specialty phosphate blends, purified phosphoric acid, and electronic-grade specialty phosphoric acids.Israel Chemicals Ltd is a specialty minerals company. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells fertilizers. Its business segments are the Essential Minerals Segment and the Specialty Solutions Segment.