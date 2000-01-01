ICO Group Ltd (SEHK:1460)
Market Cap: HKD256.490m
Symbol: SEHK:1460
Industry: Technology
Sector: Information Technology Services
ISIN: KYG4706W1353
Company Profile
ICO Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of IT application and solution development, IT infrastructure solutions, secondment services and maintenance and support services.