iCo Therapeutics Inc (TSX:ICO)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapCAD9.220m
- SymbolTSX:ICO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA45107J1057
iCo Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It identifies, develops, and commercialize drug candidates with a clinical history, and re-doses, reformulates and develops these drug candidates to treat sight and life-threatening diseases.