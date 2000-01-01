Company Profile

Icon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. The company's exploration activities are in the Cooper/Eromanga and Surat and Gippsland basins in Australia.Icon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas properties. The company's exploration activities are in the Cooper/Eromanga and Surat basins in Australia.