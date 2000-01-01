Icon Energy Ltd (ASX:ICN)
APAC company
Market Info - ICN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ICN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ICN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ICN5
Company Profile
Icon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. The company's exploration activities are in the Cooper/Eromanga and Surat and Gippsland basins in Australia.